Even if you can’t create a server, getting a private server code allows you to play a Roblox game nevertheless. So, for all Shinobi Life 2 fans out there, we’ve compiled a list of Roblox Nimbus private server codes for you to check out.

Working Nimbus Private Server Codes (December 2023)

Here is a complete list of Nimbus private server codes directly from the official Shindo Life Fandom page:

cdeLvT

EnQsaj

gg-K9s

2fmeY

5pc1Pr

8tr7iE

8rE4r5

utRdr3

w1wF1v

V0G5cn

wnUNf

3yuoU_

k1dwzw

KrEckV

KZR0Ta

MTVXrF

Rl573L

DgEjVF

DxvS0I

9Hi-G4

nbBnO0

hm1-HC

vxde84

yTnUvM

EuP2oj

Zu5KW

ASVC6V

msvWWa

69ebaA

6QQuvt

rFsoiV

sAw7-r

DU2EgD

MGwmRc

o4i-I9

mQ0jKr

fvLt0

50hUc

W_zmtA

LLpIH

hVRr3I

jeSReA

YrAMoG

1yvI7G

O2VD24

9mGZDI

c18AoA

E91YeK

fTVjjZ

RUmJQU

HH5XGe

Y9bgra

DaBl7T

KPAWCt

4RRCga

Ygb1G7

3lnkA6

dypA5l

Zs9SDi

VZvcVX

D9Y236

6SZj5k

h-GzXA

LePHx

YzX17x

YL77hP

ifYdRS

AZK7Cd

dsIW3V

o1lWNs

u1z_Le

M8t44p

ASVOku

0SbrMF

vbMnNN

0nFNWT

mZN9-y

U5fGcw

FE-JMj

ch2B9Z

WB6f4Z

iFnkSi

3KaZn

ZOuZ9V

Every Expired Nimbus Private Server Code

None of the server codes above have expired yet. If they do expire at some point, we will update this list. Until then, follow the steps below to use them and start playing Shinobi Life 2 on the Nimbus map today!

How to Use Private Server Codes on Roblox

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Activating a private server code can be tricky if you’re playing Shinobi Life 2 for the first time. Here is a quick guide on how to do it:

Load into Shinobi Life 2 via Roblox.

Press Play and click on the Nimbus region of the map. It’s marked yellow on the map above.

Input one of the codes from our list into the ‘Private Code’ field at the top-right of the screen.

Click ‘Enter Private Server’ and wait for the lobby to load.

Is There a Way to Get More Nimbus Private Server Codes?

You can get one free Shinobi Life 2 server per account on their Roblox page. If you do it in-game though, it will always require you to pay a monthly fee of 800 Robux to make and keep a server up.

Those are all Nimbus private server codes available for now. We also have a list of all Shindo Life codes that will definitely speed up your grind, so be sure to check them out as well.