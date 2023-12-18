Even if you can’t create a server, getting a private server code allows you to play a Roblox game nevertheless. So, for all Shinobi Life 2 fans out there, we’ve compiled a list of Roblox Nimbus private server codes for you to check out.
Working Nimbus Private Server Codes (December 2023)
Here is a complete list of Nimbus private server codes directly from the official Shindo Life Fandom page:
- cdeLvT
- EnQsaj
- gg-K9s
- 2fmeY
- 5pc1Pr
- 8tr7iE
- 8rE4r5
- utRdr3
- w1wF1v
- V0G5cn
- wnUNf
- 3yuoU_
- k1dwzw
- KrEckV
- KZR0Ta
- MTVXrF
- Rl573L
- DgEjVF
- DxvS0I
- 9Hi-G4
- nbBnO0
- hm1-HC
- vxde84
- yTnUvM
- EuP2oj
- Zu5KW
- ASVC6V
- msvWWa
- 69ebaA
- 6QQuvt
- rFsoiV
- sAw7-r
- DU2EgD
- MGwmRc
- o4i-I9
- mQ0jKr
- fvLt0
- 50hUc
- W_zmtA
- LLpIH
- hVRr3I
- jeSReA
- YrAMoG
- 1yvI7G
- O2VD24
- 9mGZDI
- c18AoA
- E91YeK
- fTVjjZ
- RUmJQU
- HH5XGe
- Y9bgra
- DaBl7T
- KPAWCt
- 4RRCga
- Ygb1G7
- 3lnkA6
- dypA5l
- Zs9SDi
- VZvcVX
- D9Y236
- 6SZj5k
- h-GzXA
- LePHx
- YzX17x
- YL77hP
- ifYdRS
- AZK7Cd
- dsIW3V
- o1lWNs
- u1z_Le
- M8t44p
- ASVOku
- 0SbrMF
- vbMnNN
- 0nFNWT
- mZN9-y
- U5fGcw
- FE-JMj
- ch2B9Z
- WB6f4Z
- iFnkSi
- 3KaZn
- ZOuZ9V
Every Expired Nimbus Private Server Code
None of the server codes above have expired yet. If they do expire at some point, we will update this list. Until then, follow the steps below to use them and start playing Shinobi Life 2 on the Nimbus map today!
How to Use Private Server Codes on Roblox
Activating a private server code can be tricky if you’re playing Shinobi Life 2 for the first time. Here is a quick guide on how to do it:
- Load into Shinobi Life 2 via Roblox.
- Press Play and click on the Nimbus region of the map. It’s marked yellow on the map above.
- Input one of the codes from our list into the ‘Private Code’ field at the top-right of the screen.
- Click ‘Enter Private Server’ and wait for the lobby to load.
Is There a Way to Get More Nimbus Private Server Codes?
You can get one free Shinobi Life 2 server per account on their Roblox page. If you do it in-game though, it will always require you to pay a monthly fee of 800 Robux to make and keep a server up.
Those are all Nimbus private server codes available for now. We also have a list of all Shindo Life codes that will definitely speed up your grind, so be sure to check them out as well.