All Project Spectre Codes (September 2023)

Based on the long-running webtoon, unOrdinary, which was created by author, Uru, Project Spectre is an anime-inspired superhero experience where you rub shoulders with the social elite. Players can expect lots of PvP and PvE fight ’em up action and plenty of RPG elements as well. For those who’re looking for the latest Project Spectre codes, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

All Working Project Spectre Codes

These are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free in-game items right now:

NPC – 25,000 Money

– 25,000 Money Nerfed – 1,500 Gold and 15,000 Money

– 1,500 Gold and 15,000 Money LinkedFateMoment – 2,000 Gold and 100,000 Money

– 2,000 Gold and 100,000 Money COMMAND – 20,000 Money

– 20,000 Money GoToSchool – 1,000 Gold and 100,000 Money

All Expired Codes

At the moment, these codes are invalid and no longer work:

BloodForTheBloodGod – 10,000 Gold and 50,000 Money

– 10,000 Gold and 50,000 Money AuraIsBack – 2,000 Gold and 10,000 Money

How to Redeem Codes in Project Spectre

Unlike other Roblox experiences, redeeming codes in Project Spectre is quite unique. In fact, you’ll have to find a specific Codes NPC in order to redeem them. Here’s where to find him in-game:

Firstly, head towards the NS Fitness gym. Once here, go around the corner, and near the dustbins, you’ll find the Codes NPC. Speak to the Codes NPC to access the in-game codes redemption system.

Once you’ve found the Codes NPC, speak with him and you’ll be able to type in specific codes into the text box provided. Hit ‘Activate’ and the new items will be yours.

And that's the long and short of all the latest Project Spectre codes.