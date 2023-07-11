Phoebe or Penny? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Was it the guitar-playing, hippy-dippy Phoebe Buffay? Or was it the laidback and easy-going Penny Hofstadter? You decide.

It’s safe to say that both Friends and The Big Bang Theory are two of some of the most iconic TV shows of all time. No small feat, right?

Blending endearing characters with poignant and touching storylines, while peppering in a healthy dose of laugh-out-loud hijinks, both CBS and NBC’s stellar duo of sitcoms are full to the brim with laughs, romance, friendship, and nerdy gags.

Out of all the characters, though, Phoebe Buffay and Penny Hofstadter stick out as being the slightly “ditzy” characters on each of their respective shows. While they both have their own idiosyncratic quirks – like us all, eh – they’re both loveable and super-duper endearing in their own sweet ways.

Indeed, with Friends: The Reunion debuting in 2021 and with Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s seminal show sadly coming to a close in 2019, we thought that now would be a good time to test your knowledge of both of these classic shows and both of these classic characters.

All you have to do is figure out who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the guitar-playing, hippy-dippy Phoebe Buffay? Or was it the laidback and easy-going Penny Hofstadter? You decide.

So, without further ado, grab your guitars, memorize the words to ‘Smelly Cat’ and laminate those Roommate Agreements as we take a trip back to Friends and The Big Bang Theory in our latest quote quiz. Good luck!

Phoebe or Penny? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge "Eye contact? I hope you were using protection." Phoebe Penny "I may not be book smart, but I'm street smart. That's something you can't learn in a library." Phoebe Penny "Oh, you like that? You should hear my phone number." Phoebe Penny "Well, your Ken can kiss my Barbie." Phoebe Penny "Everybody looks so happy. I hate that." Penny Phoebe "Every family in America has a relative holed up in the garage somewhere puffing paint thinner." Penny Phoebe "You'll see. You'll all see." Penny Phoebe "This is the nicest kitchen… The refrigerator told me to have a great day." Phoebe Penny "Didn't you ever run so fast that you thought your legs were gonna fall off, you know, like when you were running towards the swings or running away from Satan?" Penny Phoebe "Holy crap on a cracker!" Penny Phoebe "Sex doesn't count." Phoebe Penny "I'm really looking forward to having sexual intercourse with you." Phoebe Penny "No one ever bought me drinks at a bar because my brain just popped out of my shirt." Penny Phoebe "I wish I could, but I don't want to." Phoebe Penny "What's the matter, Lassie? Did Timmy fall down the well?" Phoebe Penny "One time I went out with a guy who had just gotten divorced, and it was really hard. His kids liked me better than him." Penny Phoebe "Today's the day a girl's finally going to touch you in your little special place." Phoebe Penny "I have to go before I put your head through a wall." Phoebe Penny Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including other ones on Alien, Scream, The Shining,and even one on iconic horror movies.