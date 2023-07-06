Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
How you doin’?
Welcome, Friends and The Big Bang Theory fans to another round of quote-based TV trivia. In the words of our favorite pizza-munching New Yorker: How you doin’?
You’d think that these two hunky rapscallions wouldn’t have all that much in common with one another, but think again. That’s right, out of all the awesome characters on both respective shows, we have a big ol’ soft spot for both Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz. Funny, charismatic, with a penchant for wooing the gals, both Joey and Howard are loveable rogues who always manage to put a smile on our faces, right?
Yes, today’s challenge is to identify who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the charming ladies’ man, Joey? Or was it the, well, erm… charming ladies’ man, Howard? It’s your call — you’re the boss!
So, without further ado, go ahead and order the Joey special (that’s two whole pizzas!), grab your most prized comic books, avoid those peanuts, and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. Can you identify all these Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz quotes? You’ve got this!
Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends and Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Image Sources: CBS and NBC
