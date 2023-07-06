Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends & Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Image Source: CBS and NBC

Welcome, Friends and The Big Bang Theory fans to another round of quote-based TV trivia. In the words of our favorite pizza-munching New Yorker: How you doin’?

You’d think that these two hunky rapscallions wouldn’t have all that much in common with one another, but think again. That’s right, out of all the awesome characters on both respective shows, we have a big ol’ soft spot for both Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz. Funny, charismatic, with a penchant for wooing the gals, both Joey and Howard are loveable rogues who always manage to put a smile on our faces, right?

Yes, today’s challenge is to identify who said what in our latest quote quiz. Was it the charming ladies’ man, Joey? Or was it the, well, erm… charming ladies’ man, Howard? It’s your call — you’re the boss!

So, without further ado, go ahead and order the Joey special (that’s two whole pizzas!), grab your most prized comic books, avoid those peanuts, and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. Can you identify all these Joey Tribbiani and Howard Wolowitz quotes? You’ve got this!

Joey or Howard? Test Your Friends and Big Bang Theory Quote Knowledge in This Quiz "You know, it's not unheard of for a one-night stand to turn into a relationship." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "Sup with the wack PlayStation, sup?" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "Don't you put words into people's mouths. You put turkey in people's mouths." Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "The line is a dot to you." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "A spoon! Your hands! Your face!" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "I want you to know I'm done being scared." Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "I'm a doctor, not a mathematician." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "Thank you for blaming me for everything that's wrong in your life. Thank you for walking out on our friendship!" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "What's not to like?" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "I ate a butterfly." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "What would a dinosaur do?" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "That is so not my motto!" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "The way I see it, I'm halfway to pity sex." Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "I'm not even sorry!" Joey Tribbiani Howard Wolowitz "I'm not a baby! I'm a grown man, and I made the bed." Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "Great, we're turning on each other. That's just what the bird wants us to do!" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "GET OVER IT, IT'S BEEN FOUR YEARS!" Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani "You got her to have sex with you. Obviously your superpower is brainwashing." Howard Wolowitz Joey Tribbiani Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty more, including ones on Tom Cruise, Better Call Saul, The Shining, and even one on iconic horror movies.

Image Sources: CBS and NBC

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts