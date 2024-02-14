The 10 Hardest PS4 Platinum Trophies Out There

PlayStation trophies are a great way to show your dedication to a particular game. With many titles coming with a wide variety of trophies to show game progression, collecting prowess, or online dedication, acquiring those all-important platinum trophies can be quite the challenge.

Almost all platinum trophies, minus a few, require players to put in a lot of time or effort in completely conquering a game before you hear that wonderful noise and it unlocks. Some like to put gamers on the brink of a complete meltdown. Trophy hunters will weep at the entries on this list, if only because they know these are so fiendishly difficult they may never have them in their collection. Without further ado, let’s check ’em out.

Hardest PS4 Platinum Trophies

Super Meat Boy

Image Source: Team Meat

If you’ve ever played Super Meat Boy before or even just seen some gameplay, you’ll probably be quite familiar with the pesky platformer. Super Meat Boy is a punishingly difficult game to begin with, and to make things even worse some of its trophies really put players’ skills to the test.

Later on in the game, the player will have to enter the Cotton Alley Dark World. This place is filled with hazards and requires perfectly measured and timed jumps in order to survive. The trophy ‘Impossible Boy’ tasks players with making their way through this world without dying once. If you want an idea of just how difficult these levels are, check out this run through here.

Surgeon Simulator

Image Source: Bossa Studios

Surgeon Simulator is known best for its crazy controls and hilarious outcomes as you try and remove someone’s heart while flailing your arms around everywhere. The game’s control schemes are purposely a little broken in order for hilarity to ensue, but this also then makes for some seriously difficult levels.

Surgeon Simulator tasks players with carrying out a number of procedures on their patients in the back of an ambulance or even in space. These ambulance time trials are some of the trickiest levels in the game and require you to quickly do the procedure before time runs out.

The ‘I Can See For Miles…Per Hour’ trophy is one of the most difficult to acquire in the game. It tasks players with performing an eye transplant in the back of an ambulance in less than 2 minutes and 10 seconds. With the ambulance bouncing you around everywhere rather unpredictably, you’ll have a few problems doing those intricate steps of the procedure. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough, the ‘Best Surgeon in the World’ trophy is only unlocked through achieving an A++ rating on all procedures. You’ll need a seriously steady hand to pull that one off.

N++

Image Source: Metanet Software

N++ is a simple game filled with thousands of levels that task players with getting from one point to another, avoiding obstacles as they go. N++’s platinum trophy is one that is not only difficult, but will generally take a lot of time to acquire, too.

Not only will you have to beat thousands of the game’s 2360 levels, but a number of the trophies requires you to obtain All-Gold badges in a level from the top, middle and bottom rows respectively. These All-Gold badges are incredibly difficult to achieve in some of the later levels, and will require you to complete the level without dying and in a super speedy time.

If you’ve got a lot of time on your hands and want to master your ninja skills, N++’s platinum trophy is one you should aim to acquire.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Image Source: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls Online wasn’t known for its punishingly difficult trophy list, and in all honesty, it’s not. Many of the trophies for the MMO focus on completing all quests in a particular area, or completely exploring a new part of the map.

However, hidden among the other 51 trophies is the ‘Emperor!’ trophy. In order to unlock this, the player must reach #1 on the PvP leaderboards, something which, unfortunately, will never become a reality for a lot of players, ultimately locking the platinum away from many fans. Unless you want to spend a good few months in the PvP section of the game, you can kiss that platinum trophy goodbye.

Shadow Warrior

Image Source: 3D Realms

Shadow Warrior is one of the games on PlayStation 4 that is just plain ol’ fun. You’ll fight your way through tons of enemies and defeat a number of bosses on your journey to acquire a legendary blade of limitless power.

A majority of the trophies can be obtained on a single playthrough, as long as you keep an eye out for secrets and collectibles and take out your enemies in a good variety of methods. Some of the trophies will require multiple playthroughs to achieve, namely the ‘No Ordinary Wang’ trophy. This requires you to complete the game on the unlockable Heroic difficulty setting starting from scratch and unable to save or use mid-level checkpoints.

It may seem easy enough, but just wait until chapter eight and then the difficulty on Heroic really ramps up.

The Evil Within

Image Source: Bethesda

The Evil Within will test not only your nerves with its jump scares and creepy cast of characters but also your gaming skills. The game can be pretty damn difficult to play through, and that only gets worse when you try and attempt to get the platinum trophy.

Not only does the trophy list ask that you complete the game with a clear time of under 5 hours, which we can vouch for would be pretty difficult, but it also asks that you beat it on Akumu mode. Akumu mode is one of the toughest difficulty settings we’ve ever seen.

It makes ammo even scarcer, makes enemies tougher, increases the number of traps plaguing the environment, and to top it off you’ll instantly die if you get hit. The Evil Within’s platinum trophy only has a 0.3% achieved rate and it’s clear to see why.

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront brought back the classic Star Wars FPS action that we all so fondly remember, and brought one nasty platinum with it that only 0.1% of players have managed to get. While a lot of the trophies are certainly achievable, they’re going to take some time to achieve.

For example, ‘When 900 Years Old You Reach’ is a gold trophy that requires the player to reach rank 50. Of course, this is definitely achievable for players who put in the time, but many people may never reach this high rank with so many other games competing for their time. However, the most challenging trophy comes in the form of ‘Master’, which requires players to earn all mission stars on Master difficulty. The trophy currently has a 0.1% achieved rate, which just serves to prove the difficulty of the task ahead.

Combine this with the ‘Ackbar’s Elite’ trophy which requires you to beat any survival mission on Master difficulty without dying, and Star Wars: Battlefront has a platinum trophy that’s not going to give itself up easily. Given the sequel to this game has been out for over six years now, and new platinums for Battlefront are pretty much extinct.

Titan Souls

Image Source: Devolver Digital

Titan Souls released in 2015 and was quickly heralded as an incredibly difficult game. The game focuses heavily on boss battles and tough ones at that, and, therefore, has one of the toughest platinum trophies we’ve seen.

If you want to unlock that all-important platinum trophy, you’ll have to really get to grips with the game’s mechanics and the patterns of the boss battles. The ‘Aerodynamics’ trophy requires you to beat the game in under 20 minutes, whereas the ‘Iron Human’ trophy will only unlock if you play the game in Iron Mode. Iron Mode means that if you die you start right back at the very beginning, oh goodie!

Titan Souls then ramps up the difficulty even more with the ‘Iron Titan’ trophy. This pesky one will have you playing through the game with the previously mentioned Iron Mode on, but also requires hard mode to be enabled. Hard mode gives bosses extra attack patterns and faster speed. Good luck, you’re gonna need it.

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Image Source: Capcom

Ultra Street Fighter IV has the very same trophy list as Super Street Fighter IV, and so anyone who’s familiar with its predecessor will know exactly what to expect when it comes to trying to grab the platinum on the PS4 iteration.

In order to unlock the platinum trophy, you’re going to have to be at the top of your A-game to take on the challenge. While some of the trophies in the game can be unlocked with relative ease, it’s the ‘Trial Athlete’ trophy that will have even the most hardened Street Fighter players weeping. You must complete all 24 challenges within each of the 35 character trials in order for it to unlock. Not only does this require putting in a lot of time, but these challenges get increasingly difficult as you progress through each character’s set.

Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition

Image Source: WB Games

Injustice God’s Among Us is another fighting game not giving up its platinum trophy easily. Starting things off is the ‘World’s Finest’ trophy, tasking players with achieving 3 stars in all S.T.A.R Lab Missions. There are 240 missions in total and each one must be perfected in order to grab those necessary 3 stars.

Now, this kind of challenge would be difficult enough if you had to play through them with your main character of choice, but Injustice has you playing through sets of missions as different characters, just like the Ultimate Street Fighter IV trophy we mentioned before. This means you’ll have to get to grips with each character and perfect your skills to make this one possible.

Top that off with the ‘Ultimate Battler’ trophy that has you completing the battle mode and you’ve got one tricky platinum. The battle mode has 20 different kinds of battles with different conditions. Here you’ll need to pass between stages and beat your rival. The only problem is, is that the difficulty will increase as you progress, so just wait until you come across the last few.

Have you got any of the platinum trophies on this list? We’d love to hear from you. Sound off in the comments below.