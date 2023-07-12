News

Here’s Every Card You Can Get From Marvel Snap’s Spotlight Caches this Season

Say goodbye to your Tokens.

marvel snap

The Spotlight Cache system was announced for Marvel Snap a while back, and we’ll finally see it get implemented in-game this week. Second Dinner has announced via their official Discord server that they’ll be pushing out on a patch on July 12, which should include some major card balances and updates as well.

The new Spotlight Cache system will feature four different cards each week, and when you open the Cache, you have a chance of getting one out of those four cards. The newly released card for that week will always be included. Second Dinner has also announced all cards for the rotation for this season, as listed below:

  • Week of July 11: Jean Grey, Knull, Living Tribunal
  • Week of July 18: Echo, Kang, Iron Lad
  • Week of July 25: Legion, High Evolutionary Darkhawk
  • Week of August 1: Mirage, Thanos, Master Mold

Do note that in addition to the three listed cards for each week, players also have a chance of getting a fourth random Series 4 or 5 card. In the event that you’ve already gotten all featured cards, you’ll be rewarded with a variant instead when you open the Spotlight Cache.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

