Second Dinner Promises More Updates on Marvel Snap Series Drops this Year

Ask any Marvel Snap player what they think about Series drops, and it’ll quickly become clear that this is a pretty contentious topic within the community. When Series 4 and 5 were first introduced to the game, Second Dinner had stated that Series 5 cards would drop to Series 4 after a set amount of time.

However, they quickly reneged on this statement and implemented a flexible Series drop system, where new cards would occasionally release in Series 4, and Series drops would happen as and when it made sense. With that in mind, we haven’t seen a proper Series drop in more than half a year, and naturally, the community is getting pretty pissed off about it.

That said, Second Dinner has since stated in their official Discord server that the team will have an update on Series drops before the end of the year.

Image Source: Marvel Snap Discord

It’s important to note that it’s unlikely that we’ll even see any card drops before the end of 2023, and we’ll probably just get another statement clarifying exactly what they intend to do with this system. It also remains to be seen whether the system will still be flexible, or if they’ll go back to a fixed schedule like before.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.