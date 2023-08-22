Marvel Snap Players Can Get a Free Spider-Man Variant By Tuning into Gamescom Opening Night Live

Marvel Snap variants can get pretty pricey, so whenever the opportunity to get one for free presents itself, you just gotta take it. Second Dinner has just announced that by tuning into Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 this week, you’ll be able to get the Spider-Man Max Grecke variant for free.

All you have to do is link your Twitch and Marvel Snap accounts, then watch the main stream on the Game Awards Twitch channel or any of the supported co-stream events on Aug. 22, 11 a.m. PT for 30 minutes to unlock the following rewards:

Spider-Man card illustrated by Max Grecke

Spider-Man avatar illustrated by Max Grecke

65 Spider-Man boosters to level up your card

If you happen to already have the Max Grecke variant, you’ll get 1,200 Gold instead, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially since Gold has since been removed from Collector’s Reserves.

We already know that Second Dinner has an announcement planned for Gamescom, and it should be pretty exciting to see what comes next for the digital card game.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.