Marvel Snap Celebrates its One-Year Anniversary With Twitch Drops, Free Variants, & More

We’re coming up to Marvel Snap‘s one-year anniversary since its global launch on PC and mobile devices, and there are tons of free goodies to look forward to. Second Dinner has announced quite a few login rewards starting on Oct. 18, as listed below:

Title: GOTY Edition [Starts October 18th at 9 AM PT]

65 Random Boosters [Starts October 19th at 9 AM PT]

500 Credits [Starts October 20th at 9 AM PT]

3 Gold Conquest Tickets [Starts October 21st at 9 AM PT]

300 Gold [Starts October 22nd at 9 AM PT]

Community-Voted Anniversary Variant [Starts Oct 23rd at 9 AM PT]

Image Source: Second Dinner

The three community variants feature Shang-Chi, Ghost Rider, and Human Torch. Whichever variant gets the most votes will win out, and be given out for free to all players. It’s certainly a bit of a shame, as all three variants look absolutely sick.

Image Source: Second Dinner

In addition to the login rewards, Marvel Snap is also bringing back Twitch drops in the form of a new Shocker variant. Here are the details of the drops:

Watch 2 Hours to Earn: Shocker Variant Avatar

Watch 4 Hours to Earn: 155 Shocker Boosters and 500 Credits

Watch 6 Hours to Earn: Shocker Variant Card

And if you were hoping for a rerun of the Fogwell’s Gym location, it’s coming back on Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. PT, and will run for 24 hours. Whenever this location pops up, both players will get double Boosters.

Image Source: Second Dinner

Finally, Second Dinner has also announced a new anniversary bundle priced at $4.99 USD. This bundle will include a Deadpool variant, a new title, and 1,000 Gold.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.