There are tons of side quests to take on in Honkai: Star Rail, and we certainly recommend knocking these out alongside the main story as they’re a good source of materials and Stellar Jade. However, some of these side quests can get a little tricky as it isn’t always apparent where you’re supposed to go. Here’s where to find Yujin in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Yujin Location

As you progress through the main story of Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll eventually discover Xianzhou Luofu, an oriental-themed station that you can explore freely. You’ll also be able to take on a quest that tasks you with solving a Navigation Compass puzzle, which tasks you with locating an NPC named Yujin for some new clothes.

However, the game doesn’t actually properly indicate her location. So if you don’t know where to look or if you’ve just been skipping through the dialogue, you might get a little lost here. Yujin is located near the Starwatcher Avenue Space Anchor, as indicated in the map screenshot down below.

Teleport over there, then head southwest to find Yujin standing near the corner of the street, next to the large building. Talk to her, and you’ll be able to progress with the quest.

And that’s pretty much it. The rest of the quest should be pretty self-explanatory and easy to get through. That’s all you need to know about where to find Yujin in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

