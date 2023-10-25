One of Final Fantasy XIV’s most intensive and profitable pastimes is crafting and gathering, and just as there are countless items to find and craft throughout the game, there are equally countless materials that go into the recipes for those crafts.

For any connoisseur of the needle or hammer, knowing how and where to get the best materials for the latest gear is especially important. One such one is Silkworm Cocoon, which goes into a number of different recipes. If you’re wondering where exactly to find it, here is our handy guide for where to find Silkworm Cocoon in FFXIV.

How to Get Silkworm Cocoon in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As with most crafting materials found in the game, Silkworm Cocoons can be gathered out in the wilds of Eorzea, specifically in the woods of Gridania. If you have a geared Botanist job that is at least Level 50, you can teleport to the Hawthorne Hut aetheryte in East Shroud and head to the Little Solace area, where you can also partake in the Sylph Beast Tribe questline. The Level 50 Unspoiled Node itself will appear underneath the treehouse with the winding staircase (X:22.4, Y:26.4), so be careful not to overlook it on your map. It will spawn every day from 1:00AM – 4:00AM ET (Eorzea Time), so you’ll want to be close by when that time rolls around.

Alternatively, if you don’t feel like camping out in the woods for the node to reappear, you can buy however many Silkworm Cocoons you need off your local Market Board. As of this writing, there are plenty of them available for purchase for an average of 500 gil/each. That means a bundle of 99 Silkworm Cocoons, should you need that many, goes for around 50,000 gil, plus taxes.

What Silkworm Cocoon is Used For in FFXIV

Silkworm Cocoons are a pretty basic crafting material, as they’re only used to make a couple of thread-type items, including:

Silk Thread (Level 50 Weaver recipe)

Crawler Silk (Level 57 Weaver recipe)

Granted, these can can then be used in dozens upon dozens of recipes, most notably weapons, gear, and even collectable minions. So even the simplest of ingredients can funnel into bigger and better items that you can keep for yourself or choose to sell for profit.

That concludes our guide for where to find Silkworm Cocoon in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you enjoy crafting and/or gathering in this particular MMO game.

