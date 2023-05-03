When Is the Release Date for Humanity?

Image via Humanity Game

Humanity has been announced to be coming to PlayStation systems, and thanks to the Sony State of Play, gamers now know precisely when they will be able to get their hands on the game. So, when exactly is the release date for Humanity? Here is what you need to know.

When Does Humanity Come Out?

Humanity is currently set to launch on 16 May, 2023. Interestingly, the title will also be available Day 1 as part of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog’s May lineup so if you have PS Plus, you’ll net a copy of the game for no additional cost.

For fans wanting to check out the game, there is now a limited-time demo available for those considering whether or not they want to buy the chaotic puzzle game.

The game stars a currently unnamed protagonist who takes the form of a Shiba Inu and, in an effort to save humanity, must guide the aimless hordes of people into pillars of light while also contending with an opposing force, the Others. There will seemingly be plenty of fun to be had as there will be a creator mode alongside the main game, which will allow players to not only create their own puzzles but also share them with others.

So, if you find yourself beating all the stages the main game has to offer, this mode will likely have a constant flow of new challenges for you to take on.

Is Humanity a PlayStation Exclusive?

Humanity will be playable on PS5, PS4, and Steam, with the puzzle game also optionally available for those with PSVR or PSVR2 when it releases on 16 May, 2023.

That is everything you need to know about when exactly you can expect to play Humanity. For more coverage on the announcements made at Sony’s recent State of Play, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of the said coverage included down below.

