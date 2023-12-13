What Does the Blacksmith Do in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans new update introduced Hero Equipment, which is designed to give you a chance to take your heroes to even higher levels. Of course, Hero Equipment wouldn’t be possible without a Blacksmith to apply the upgrades. Here is what a Blacksmith does in Clash of Clans.

Blacksmith Levels in Clash of Clans

Image Source: Supercell

The Blacksmith is a building unlocked at Town Hall level 8 in Clash of Clans. It’s used to unlock and upgrade Hero Equipment, which are basically items that Heroes use to determine their abilities. There are two types of equipment.

Epic Equipment

Common Equipment

Upgrading the Blacksmith in Clash of Clans enables you to upgrade the Hero Equipment to higher levels and unlocking of new equipment. What’s interesting is that the Blacksmith is the only army building in Clash of Clans that uses gold to upgrade. On the other side, to upgrade the Epic Equipment, you’ll need three types of resources.

Glowy Ore is used for key levels of both Epic and Common Equipment. You can obtain it from Star Bonuses and Clan Wars.

is used for key levels of both Epic and Common Equipment. You can obtain it from Star Bonuses and Clan Wars. Starry Ore is a very rare resource, used for the upgrades of Epic Equipment. You can obtain it from Clan Wars.

is a very rare resource, used for the upgrades of Epic Equipment. You can obtain it from Clan Wars. Shiny Ore is used for all levels and rarities and is obtainable from Star Bonuses and Clan Wars.

Hero Equipment pieces in Clash of Clans can be integrated into your current hero abilities. Don’t worry, you won’t lose any progress, because this is just a transformation of the existing abilities. Here is what Hero Equipment includes.

Main Power, which is an Active or Passive Ability.

Second and Third Power, which give enchantments to DPS, healing, and the attack speed.

The Blacksmith is, in fact, a crucial element that was added in the new update because it serves as a hub for unlocking and upgrading the Common Hero Equipment pieces. Do remember that you’ll need to upgrade the Blacksmith itself if you want to acquire new Common pieces or access your equipment and resource inventory.