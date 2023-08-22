What Do the Planets Mean on Snapchat Plus? Snapchat Planet Order, Explained

Snapchat’s recent rollout of Snapchat Plus offers benefits only available to those who are subscribed to the service. One of the biggest exclusive features is that of the Snapchat Friend Solar System, which takes your close Snapchat friends and assigns a planet to them. Some may look at this and wonder how it assigns planets, or what those planets are for. Here is everything you need to know about the Snapchat Planets on Snapchat Plus.

Snapchat Planets on Snapchat Plus

Simply, the order of Snapchat Planets works out exactly like the order of the planets in the real-life solar system. Eight planets orbit around the Sun, with a certain amount of distance between them. On Snapchat Planets, you are the Sun, and your eight closest friends are organized by their distance from the Sun. Thus, the order is as follows:

Mercury: First closest friend

Venus: Second closest friend

Earth: Third closest friend

Mars: Fourth closest friend

Jupiter: Fifth closest friend

Saturn: Sixth closest friend

Uranus: Seventh closest friend

Neptune: Eighth closest friend

Snapchat will automatically assign your eight best friends a planet based on how much activity you share with each other. Thus, the friends you send Snaps to the most or have the longest streak with will be Mercury, the next closest one will be Venus, and so on and so forth. It’s a nice visual representation of who your close friend circle is, and the degree with which you interact with them. But be careful; it doesn’t need to become a competition.

That’s everything you need to know about the Snapchat Planets on Snapchat Plus. If you’re looking to understand Snapchat a bit more, check out Twinfinite’s guide on the meanings behind all those cute little emojis.