Tower Defense Rise Codes (January 2024)

Enemies in this Roblox experience are no joke—that’s for sure! Tower Defense Rise features various anime characters with special powers. It’s hard to repel them all if you don’t use Tower Defense Rise codes before the most challenging battles. Redeem the codes below and win!

All Tower Defense Rise Codes List

Tower Defense Rise Codes (Working)

FATE – 1,500 Gems (New)

– 1,500 Gems 1MVISITS – 1,500 Gems (New)

– 1,500 Gems PLAY_BETA – 1,500 Gems and 10 EXP IV

– 1,500 Gems and 10 EXP IV IZMEPUG – 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, and 3 EXP IV

– 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, and 3 EXP IV SilverPond – 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, and 5 EXP IV

– 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, and 5 EXP IV 1500LIKE – 1,500 Gems

Tower Defense Rise Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Tower Defense Rise

Redeeming codes in Tower Defense Rise is a brief process. Follow the instructions below to claim your rewards in no time:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Launch Tower Defense Rise on Roblox. Click the fourth icon from the top on the left side of the screen. Hit the scroll icon in the pop-up window (upper-right corner). Insert your code in the REDEEM CODE text box in the bottom-left corner. Hit Confirm to grab your reward.

If you’re a devoted Roblox fan and play other games with the code redemption feature, visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get various freebies for other popular titles!