Toilet Legacy Defense Units Tier List (October 2024)

Toilet Legacy Defense is a fun new tower defense game on Roblox. In it, players must battle against wave after wave of oncoming enemies. There is a long list of units to summon, so let’s dive into the Toilet Legacy Defense tier list! Find out which are the best units to pick below.

Toilet Legacy Defense Tier List

The Toilet Defense Units are rated from S Tier to D Tier. Players’ ultimate choice is the S Tier units while D Tier is the worst. S Tier units are generally high rarity units from Epic rarity all the way to Godly status. These units are also the most difficult to summon. Some have the summon chance dropping to as low as 0.001%!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Ranking Unit Name S Future Clock Man, Upgraded Titan Camera Man, Upgraded Titan TV Man A Upgraded Titan Speaker Man, Titan Speaker Man, Titan Drill Man, Chief Clock Man, Clock Man Strider, Shadow TV Man B Large TV Man, Commander Camera Man, Dark Speaker Man, Titan TV Man C Spider Camera, TV Woman, Lucky Camera Man, Drill Woman, Drill Man, D Scientist Camera Man, Alarm Clock Man, Camera Man, Brown Camera Man

The Best Units in Toilet Legacy Defense

The best units to choose from in Toilet Legacy Defense are Future Clock Man, Upgraded Titan Camera Man, and Upgraded Titan TV Man.

Toilet Legacy Defense players covet these three high rarity units for their excellent stats. What you want to look for in a unit is high DPS and a low cooldown. This will ensure as much damage can be achieved as fast as possible. The three top units in Toilet Legacy Defense have some of the best stats:

Future Clock Man: Range: 17 – 26 Damage: 40 – 1300 Damage Per Second: 160 – 13000 Cooldown: 0.25 – 0.1

Upgraded Titan Camera Man: Range: 15 – 30 Damage: 500 – 6000 Damage Per Second: 277.8 – 2000 Cooldown: 1.8 – 0.5

Upgraded Titan TV Man: Range: 12 – 16 Damage: 650 – 7500 Damage Per Second: 375 – 10714.3 Cooldown: 2 -0.7



Any of the units in A to S Tiers are excellent choices in Toilet Legacy Defense, but it is best to avoid any in B Tier or below unless strictly necessary.

