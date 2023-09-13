The Sims 4: How to Browse Intelligence

In The Sims 4, the world is your oyster when it comes to career opportunities for your Sims. Whether your Sim is destined to be a doctor, an artist, or even a secret agent, there’s no shortage of exciting paths to choose from. If you have set your sights on the thrilling life of a Secret Agent, then get ready to embark on a journey filled with intrigue and espionage. Here’s how you can get started by learning how to browse intelligence in The Sims 4.

Browsing Intelligence in Sims 4

Your first rank in the Secret Agent career is as an Agency Clerk, and right from the get you’re tasked with browsing intelligence for two hours per day. Achieving this task is also a promotion requirement, which you will complete if you will spend two hours doing it.

Your Sim should always be dedicating hours to this daily task in its free time.

To browse intelligence, you’ll simply need to hop onto a computer and find the option, which is under “Web.” You will then see the task, which should be highlighted with your career icon (a watch) if you have chosen Secret Agent as a profession.

Note, you must use a computer. Tablets are not an option to complete this task. If you do not own a computer then you can purchase one from the buy menu under “Electronics.”