The Casting of Frank Stone Ending Explained

The Casting of Frank Stone gives us a deeper look than ever before into the world of Dead by Daylight, even though we barely spend any time in the Entity’s realms. Although there are multiple variations on the ending, there’s one part that remains consistent, and it may confuse newcomers to the franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about The Casting of Frank Stone’s ending.

The Casting of Frank Stone Ending

One of the big twists of The Casting of Frank Stone is that, while previous Supermassive Games have occasionally shown us two time periods, this one lets us play in three. In addition to the first chapter and the shooting of Murder Mill (1980), roughly half the game is set in 2024, where several characters are drawn to Gerant Manor by the mysterious Augustine Lieber, a character referenced in other timelines and the game’s narrator. Each of the three characters owns a piece of film strip from Murder Mill, which she wants to buy for her collection.

Augustine Lieber is a member of The Black Vale, a cult that exists across the omniverse and worships The Entity. Augustine was a vital part of Frank’s backstory, acting as his psychiatrist and manipulating him to murder in the hopes of summoning the Entity.

Sam’s defeat of Frank didn’t stop her plans, only delay them. The camera she sells to the crew of Murder Mill has the ability to summon Frank, as well as harm him. Eventually, the heroes of the 1980’s timeline manage to trap Frank within the camera.

Despite not being invited to Gerant Manor, Sam finds his way there in 2024, reuniting with Linda, Murder Mill’s camerawoman and now a distinguished director in her own right. She learns that he’s a member of the Imperiatti, a group that opposes The Black Vale – and, in turn, the entity.

Sam, Linda, Maddi, and Stan witness as Augustine puts her plan into action. Using the film she’s either stolen from them or purchased, she summons a projection of Frank Stone, which is released into the modern day and proceeds to hunt the survivors through the mansion.

Of course, as the old saying goes, you shouldn’t play with primordial entities with world-ending capabilities. Although Augustine is successful in summoning The Entity and ushering in the end of days, it doesn’t make her safe from Frank. He murders her, leaving any survivors in the woods.

You’ll find yourself in control of one of the survivors, travelling through the forest and experiencing visions of what happened after the group defeated Frank in 1980. Fearing that Frank would be released if they burnt the film, they instead vow to split it between themselves, never letting them come back together. Eventually, you’ll find a campfire in the woods, reuniting with any other survivors.

Frank appears outside the clearing, signifying that he’s likewise been drawn into the fog, and that a new hunt is beginning.

Following the credits, there’s a scene where Augustine (or a version of her) emerges from the Horologium, the mysterious device in her mansion that seemingly allows for objects (and people) to be transported across time and universes. As she emerges, she’s met by an older version of her from another timeline. As the camera draws back, you automatically collect the game’s final Rellik: The Champion, aka Frank Stone.

What is the Campfire?

The campfire is an iconic location in Dead by Daylight, acting as a place of safety where survivors rest between trials, and sadly this is where the survivors have found themselves. The figures around the campfire are Meg, Dwight, Claudette, and Jake, the four original survivors in Dead by Daylight, and the survivors are now forced to play the Entity’s games.

What Happens If Nobody Survives Chapter 14?

It’s possible that Linda, Maddi, and Sam all die during the final chapter. If this happens, you’ll instead control Frank himself for a short period as he traverses the forest himself, coming across the campfire surrounded by his new victims – and there are plenty more where they came from.

