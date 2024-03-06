Can You Fix The Thaumaturge DX12 Is Not Supported On Your System Error?

I played The Thaumaturge on my PC just fine, but when I installed it on my work laptop, I was met with an unexpected error that went like this: “DX12 is not supported on your system.” Now, if you are in the same situation, you are surely wondering whether there is a fix. Read on to learn everything about that.

Can You Fix DX12 Is Not Supported On Your System in The Thaumaturge?

Unfortunately, there is no way to get around the “DX12 is not supported on your system” error in The Thaumaturge. The developers made the game in such a way that running it with any other API besides DX12 is simply impossible right now.

This most probably has to do with the game’s UE5 project settings. I think that’s because I’ve tried using launch options such as -d3d11, -opengl, and -vulkan but they didn’t help. I got the same error each time, saying that the project wasn’t configured to work with any of those APIs.

Then, I even tried using a few different Vulkan wrappers that helped me with some of the other games, like Alan Wake 2 and Starfield, for example. But again, that provided the same results as just using the -vulkan launch option.

Will The Thaumaturge Receive DX11 or Vulkan Support?

The developers have yet to make any comments regarding this issue. However, Unreal Engine 5, which Fool’s Theory used to develop the game, supports both DX11 and Vulkan. So, implementing support for them seems entirely plausible in the future.

Well, you should now have some info on the "DX12 is not supported on your system error" in The Thaumaturge. We will update the article if we find a fix or if Fool's Theory finally decides to implement support for other APIs in the future.