Tarisland Release Time Countdown

Countdown to Launch
Lewis Rees
Published: Jun 17, 2024 09:43 am

Level Infinite and Tencent’s newest MMORPG, Tarisland, is currently out in China, but when can the rest of us get our hands on it? Here’s everything you need to know about the Tarisland release time countdown.

When is the Tarisland Release Date?

Tarisland is due to release on June 21, 2024. However, we don’t have an exact time yet. As such, a safe assumption would be 9 AM PST/12 PM EST/5 PM BST.

However, it’s worth pointing out that Tarislandguide is claiming that the game will be available to preload in the early hours of June 21. This same website claims that players can start the game at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST/3 AM BST. This information is currently unverified and notably puts the UK release date on June 22.

Tarisland party standing in front of a split mountain
Image Source: Tencent

As such, we’re working on the assumption that the game will release at 12.00 EST. However, we’ll update our countdown if any information emerges that contradicts that.

What is Tarisland?

So, what can we expect when Tarisland releases? The game is already out in China, where it’s reportedly doing well. Publisher Tencent has stated that the full release will be a higher quality experience, which likely means additional content.

The game itself is a MMORPG coming to PC and mobile. While some reviewers have enjoyed the gameplay and visuals, the inconsistent story, voice acting, and the approach to microtransactions have caused some concern. Notably, the game was originally marketed as “Non-P2W”, which was quietly dropped.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the game as soon as possible, you can head to the App Store, Google Play, or through the game’s official website. Does Tarisland have what it takes to stand out in a crowded market? That remains to be seen – but with the game coming out in just a few short days, we don’t have long to wait.

Why not check out if Tarisland is available in early access if you’re eager to get started?

