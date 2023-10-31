Subnautica: All Aurora Door Codes

During your time in Subnautica, you’ll frequently be notified about the status of the Aurora; a ship that has a number of nooks and crannies you can access so long as you know when and how to explore it. To that end, we’ve compiled this guide on all the Aurora Door Codes in Subnautica.

How to Get Aboard the Aurora

Image Source: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

It’s first worth noting that in order to even hop aboard the Aurora in Subnautica, you’ll first need to wait for the engine to explode. This occurs after a few in-game days, at which point players are then free to go and explore it.

The Aurora ship itself can be found on the far east side of the map, and is most easily spotted by heading to the surface of the water.

Once you’ve found it, you’ll want to equip a Radiation Suit. If you don’t have one, you’re not going to be able to explore the ship. Likewise, the Aurora is filled with dangerous enemies, so it’s vital that you prepare yourself with some gear. We recommended that you take the following items:

Radiation Suit – Required to explore the Aurora due to the amount of radiation being emitted from the ship.

– Required to explore the Aurora due to the amount of radiation being emitted from the ship. Repair Tool – This will help you repair the Drive Room and any broken doors, of which there are plenty, on the Aurora in Subnautica.

– This will help you repair the Drive Room and any broken doors, of which there are plenty, on the Aurora in Subnautica. Laser Cutter – The laser cutter will allow you to enter various rooms, including the Prawn Suit Bay and Black Box Terminal.

– The laser cutter will allow you to enter various rooms, including the Prawn Suit Bay and Black Box Terminal. Survival Knife – Handy for killing any lingering bleeders.

– Handy for killing any lingering bleeders. Propulsion Cannon / Repulsion Cannon – Either of these can be helpful for removing crates and barriers, namely the ones in the main hallway and Laboratory entrance.

– Either of these can be helpful for removing crates and barriers, namely the ones in the main hallway and Laboratory entrance. A Weapon – You’ll need this to take care of any Cave Crawlers. This could just be the Propulsion/ Repulsion cannon you take with you for clearing obstacles on the Aurora.

– You’ll need this to take care of any Cave Crawlers. This could just be the Propulsion/ Repulsion cannon you take with you for clearing obstacles on the Aurora. A Seaglide – One of these is required for getting around the submerged sections of the Aurora in Subnautica.

– One of these is required for getting around the submerged sections of the Aurora in Subnautica. First Aid Kits – You’ll need bunches of first aid kits due to enemies and harmful obstacles. Be wary of falling debris in particular. The ship will occasionally lurch and hit you over the head with debris causing damage.

All Aurora Door Codes in Subnautica

Once you’ve got yourself equipped with everything you need, you’ll be ready to head aboard the Aurora.

There are a number of doors as you explore the ship that are locked. These require door codes in order to open them, and while they can be found in-game and as you progress through the story, who wants to wait?

Here are all Aurora door codes in Subnautica:

Cabin No. 1: 1869

Captain’s Quarters: 2679

Cargo Bay: 1454

Lab Access: 6483

Robotics Bay: 6666

Once you reach a door, hover your mouse over the code screen just next to the door and enter the numbers in the order listed above. Upon entering the fourth and final digit, the door will open and you can get the valuable loot lying inside. Be aware, though, that inside these doors lie important lore details that could be a spoiler depending on where you’re at in the story.

And there you have everything you need to know about the Aurora door codes in Subnautica, as well as a few tips on how to ensure you’re prepared for exploring this enormous ship. For more tips, tricks, and guides on Subnautica, be sure to check out the related articles down below and search Twinfinite.