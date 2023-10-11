Starfield x Rockstar Energy Promotion: How to Enter, All Prizes & Closing Date, Explained

Another chapter in the rich tradition of video game and energy drink promotional tie-ins is here, as Xbox teams up with Rockstar Energy on limited edition Starfield cans. There are prizes big and small up for grabs, with purchases of Mountain Dew and Doritos offering even better chances of bagging goodies. To help you make sense of everything, here’s our guide to the Starfield x Rockstar Energy Promotion.

How to Enter Starfield x Rockstar Energy Promotional Codes

When you purchase any Starfield-branded Rockstar Energy Drink, you’ll be able to scan the QR code on the side of the can to redeem your promotional code.

Each code offers the player one month’s access to Xbox Games Pass so long as they’re new subscribers, and points which can be exchanged for Xbox prizes. The QR code link to the redemption website is not currently working, but as the promotion was due to start on Oct. 9, it’ll hopefully be live before too long.

Image Source: Xbox

This promotional collaboration also includes Mountain Dew and Dorito’s products. Picking up any bottle of Mountain Dew or bag of Dorito’s chips with the Xbox promotional branding on them will also include a code which can be redeemed on the same website.

If you scan 2 different brands into the redemption site, you’ll receive double the points, while scanning codes from all 3 brands will triple your points.

However, it’s important to note that this promotion is for US residents only. Similar promotions are running across select international territories including the UK, but the rules, prizes, and dates will differ.

All Prizes in the Starfield x Rockstar Energy Promotion

Every purchase of any Xbox-branded Rockstar Energy, Mtn Dew, or Dorito’s product will give you points to redeem toward a selection of prizes. You can use these codes to choose from exclusive in-game items in a variety of Xbox titles, or use them to enter weekly sweepstakes contests with exciting prize giveaways.

Here’s a complete list of all the prizes in the Starfield x Rockstar Energy promotion that we know of so far:

Downloadable Content

Here are all the in-game items you can redeem your codes for in the Rockstar x Starfield promotion:

Doom Eternal : Cosmetic items to be confirmed

: Cosmetic items to be confirmed Forza Motorsport : Magma Racing Suit

: Magma Racing Suit Madden NFL 24 : 85 OVR Travis Kelce Ultimate Team Card

: 85 OVR Travis Kelce Ultimate Team Card Redfall : Cosmetic items to be confirmed

: Cosmetic items to be confirmed Sea of Thieves: Chipped Tankard

It’s not yet known if the promotion will include any in-game items for Starfield.

Image Source: Xbox

Weekly Sweepstakes

Check back here weekly to find out which sweepstakes prize is currently up for grabs. Prizes include:

Custom game-themed e-bikes from SUPER73

PC gaming rigs

Xbox consoles and accessories bundles

Every Rockstar Energy code redemption will also put entrants into the grand sweepstakes to win a one-of-a-kind Starfield-inspired 2023 Corvette Stingray.

In addition to these code redemption prizes, each code also offers you 1 month of free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Unfortunately, this offer is only available to new subscribers to the service.

The final date to redeem Starfield x Rockstar Energy promotional codes is Dec. 29, 2023.

It is not yet known how long after this date players will have to exchange their codes for prizes, but it would be wise to redeem them before the closing date just in case.

That’s everything there is to know about the Starfield x Rockstar Energy Promotion. Be sure to check out more of Twinfinite’s extensive Starfield coverage below, including our tips and tricks guide to help you get started in the game.