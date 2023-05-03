Should You Keep the Repository Contained or Open It in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Image Source: Avalanche Studios

If you have reached the end of the main story in Hogwarts Legacy, you may be wondering which decision you should make regarding the Repository. So, should you keep the Repository contained or open it in Hogwarts Legacy? It is a matter of your personal moral compass and what kind of Hogwarts student you were intending to build in terms of lore. We have it all explained here.

Should You Keep the Repository Contained?

The decision to keep it contained or open it in Hogwarts Legacy comes down to whether or not you want your character to go down a morally just path or a more evil-leaning one. The two dialogue decisions come as shown below:

I intend to keep it contained here.

I intend to open it.

If you choose the first decision, then the Ancient Magic will be sealed and remain hidden. You will become to Keeper of Ancient Magic but Professor Fig will die while ensuring it will be sealed. Choose this option if you intend to follow a righteous path and see your student as someone who would not risk losing control of a dangerous force.

If you intend to open it, then the second decision is the one to go for. Then, the Repository will be opened and you will gain access to the Ancient Magic for your own use. You will reassure Professor Fig, stating that you will use it for good. He will not seem certain about this and will end up dying as Ranrock causes the cave to collapse in on itself. As you can see, some things remain the same such as Professor Fig’s death, but your character’s path as a witch or wizard will change.

Now that you know the answer to should you keep the Repository contained or open it in Hogwarts Legacy, you can continue down the path you choose for your student. Either way, if you open or contain it, the story will largely be the same. Look below for some more related content if you are interested, or have a browse through our website’s home page for more things to do with gaming.

