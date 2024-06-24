Is There a RE: XL Trello Link? (June 2024)

RE: XL is an updated rerelease of Project XL. The game incorporates characters and concepts from a variety of different anime series, including massive hits such as Dragonball and Naruto. But is there a RE: XL Trello link?

What is the RE: XL Trello Link?

Unfortunately, RE: XL doesn’t have a Trello page quite yet.

However, it may be worth visiting the Trello page for Project XL, as some of the information there may still be correct in RE: XL. You can find the Project XL Trello by clicking this link. However, take this information with a grain of salt, as RE: XL has added new features. As such, some of the information presented here may be outdated.

However, the lack of a Trello doesn’t mean that you’re totally in the dark. You can visit RE: XL’s official Discord server to get advice from the community. You can also visit the game’s X account (formerly Twitter) for any information such as codes or updates.

What is On the RE: XL Trello?

While there isn’t a Trello Board for RE: XL yet, we can expect plenty of information on a variety of different aspects of the game.

Typically a Trello board for a Roblox game would include one section for general information, including codes and patch notes. Other categories would include weapons, skills, characters, bosses, armor, and locations. Each of these categories would offer an in-depth look at these categories, including how to get your hands on some of the most powerful gear in the game.

It’s also possible that the Trello will include information on quest givers, and potentially guides to at least some of the quests in the game.

