Pokemon GO Lechonk Spotlight Hour – All Bonuses & Shiny Rates, Explained

Spotlight Hour is a recurring event that commonly takes place in Pokemon GO, improving the rates in which specific Pokemon spawn across a one hour duration.

Alongside this, there is also timed in-game bonuses that take place across this hour, giving Trainers a handy little boost in raising and evolving their Pokemon. If you’re preparing for the upcoming Lechonk Spolight Hour, we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Pokemon Go – All Lechonk Spotlight Hour Bonuses, Explained

The Lechonk Spotlight Hour event will run live in Pokemon GO between 6 – 7 PM local time on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. During this one-hour period, Trainers around the world will experience a significantly increased number of Lechonk appearing in the wild during their adventures, due to the heavily increased spawn rates at hand of the event. As confirmed by the popular Pokemon GO news and leaks channel, LeekDuck, the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event has been summarized below:

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 28, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, an increased number of Lechonk will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from catching Pokémon.



As mentioned in LeekDuck’s post above, all players will also gain double XP from any wild Pokemon that are caught during the Lechonk Spotlight event, making this a perfect opportunity for players to pick up some extra resources for leveling and evolving their Pokemon, or preparing them for competitive in-game battles.

What Are the Dunsparce Shiny Rates? Explained

Due to the increased number of Lechonk spawning in the wild, this will give Trainers an increased chance of securing a shiny variant of the little piggy. As examined by The Silph Road before their partnership with Pokemon GO & Niantic ended, the approximate shiny rates for Pokemon in Pokemon GO were determined to be around 1 in 500 during a normal day.

While these rates aren’t changed with the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event, the increased spawn rate of the wee Normal-Type creates the opportunity for Trainers to meet the 1 in 500 average criteria at a much quicker rate than usual. You can further improve these spawn rates with items such as Incense and Lures, so it can be very helpful to keep some of these aside for the event.

That's everything you need to know about the Lechonk Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.