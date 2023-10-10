While working on maxing out the Strength Confidant with the twin wardens of the Velvet Room, Caroline and Justine, you’ll have to create specific Personas with specific abilities. You’ll need to use your knowledge of the different spirits in Persona 5 in order to get some of the more challenging requests done, but sometimes that’s a lot easier said than done. With that said, here’s how to fuse a Flauros with Tarukaja in Persona 5.

Related: Best Persona 5 Royal PC Mods on The Escapist

How to Get Flauros With Tarukaja in Persona 5

Flauros can be created by combining three different Personas in Persona 5, but you’ll need one of them to be holding the Tarukaja Skill. First make sure that you’re at least level 25 (since that’s the level Flauros will be when fused) To create the exact one that the twins requested you’ll need to combine:

Berith + Eligor + Andras (Lvl. 11)

The reason the Andras must be a specific level is that it learns Tarukaja at level 11. That means your Flauros will be able to inherit it after fusion. Just select it from the list and you’re all set.

Related: Best Persona 5 Royal PC Mods on The Escapist

Just talk to the twins while holding the Flauros with Tarukaja and they’ll notice it, granting you Rank 4 in the Strength Confidant.

You should be able to get all of the required Personas in the Castle, or just by fusing them in the Velvet Room. As always, you can access the Velvet Room from the Palace entrance, or by going to the Central Street and finding the door near the gun store. While it can be a bit of a pain getting these specific fusion requirements, we recommend knocking them out anyway, as leveling the Strength Confidant gives you a boost in future fusions, along with other perks.

And that’s how you can get a Flauros with Tarukaja in Persona 5. For more on Persona 5 – such as guides, tips, tricks, and fun features – be sure to check out our constantly expanding wiki.