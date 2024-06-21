Palworld Sakurajima Update Release Time Countdown

Palworld Sakurajima is the major update to Palworld, offering a host of new content and a vibrant new region to explore. But when is the Palworld Sakurajima update release time? We have all the information you need.

Sakurajima is set to release on June 27, 2024. However, we don’t have an exact time for the update quite yet. A safe assumption would be 9 AM PST/12 PM EST/5 PM BST, but we’ll update this article once we have more information.

So what exactly does the new update include?

Dedicated Xbox Servers: With the addition of new servers, Xbox players will be able to enjoy a smoother experience when playing online.

New Pals: As we mentioned previously, there's plenty of new Pals coming to the game, including new variations of existing ones with different elements, giving more space for your favorites to help out in new situations.

A New Game Mode: The update introduces Arena, a new PVP option in the game which will include 3v3 battles.

A New Stronghold: Sakurajima introduces a new Stronghold, the Oil Rig, with plenty of new loot to collect as you make it your own.

A New Raid: A new raid is coming to the game, albeit it's not one we know much about at the moment. Stay tuned for more information.

A New Faction and Boss: The announcement trailer ends with a shot of the new boss with her Pal. The symbol on the wall behind them belongs to an unknown faction. As with the new raid there's no official information on what we can expect just yet.

The update is free for anyone who already owns the base game. We don’t know how big the update will be as of yet, but given the sheer amount of new content we can expect it to be a sizable one.

Whether Palworld Sakurajima will improve on the areas where it could do better remains to be seen.

