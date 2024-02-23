Ironwood Studios’ Pacific Drive is proving to be one of the most unique, supernatural indie titles released so far this year, and players everywhere are eagerly getting behind the wheel and taking it for a spin. One such quirk that you encounter early in the game is the so-called Friendly Dumpster. This character of sorts at Oppy’s Auto Shop is quite useful, despite its grimy appearance. If you’re wondering what it does, here is our handy guide on how the Friendly Dumpster works in Pacific Drive.

What is the Friendly Dumpster in Pacific Drive & How Does it Work?

After getting yourself acquainted with Oppy and all the bells and whistles of her Auto Shop at the start of the game, one feature of it that you’ll come across during the introductory quests is the Friendly Dumpster.

As its name suggests, it’s literally a dumpster that sits just outside the garage to the left, full of bags that are strangely glowing. The reason it’s so “friendly” is that it acts as a consistent purveyor of useful crafting materials, tools, and even some notably rare items (e.g. – Dumpster Pearls).

Even better, after every single trip you embark on, the Friendly Dumpster resets and provides more items to the player. Simply walk up to the dumpster and interact with it, and it’ll spit out various items onto the ground. You’re not required to take everything, only what you need.

Also, as it turns out, the Friendly Dumpster outside Oppy’s shop isn’t the only one. Many Junction areas you travel to around the Olympic Exclusion Zone via the Route Planner will have one randomly located somewhere. It’s simply a matter of exploring as much as you can, and you’ll likely find them. Just remember to have enough space in your Backpack to carry enough back.

That concludes our guide for how the Friendly Dumpster Works in Pacific Drive. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the game so far. Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Pacific Drive, such as how to complete the ‘Fix The Car’ quest.