How to Find Photo of Opal As a Roller Skating Waitress in Open Roads

The long-awaited Open Roads, starring Kaitlyn Dever, is finally here. In standard adventure game style, you’ll need to find some hidden objects. Here’s a guide on how to find the photo of Opal as a roller-skating waitress in Open Roads. Not only does finding it add some cool context to the story, but finding the photo also unlocks the Waiter Skater trophy/achievement. It’s also quite easy to miss if you’re not looking carefully for it.

Photo of Opal As a Roller Skating Waitress Location in Open Roads

When you first reach the mobile home/shack after the first stint of driving in Open Roads, Opal and Tess will have a chat about how Opal used to be a roller skating waitress at a nearby diner in the years she spent her summers in the area. Tess finds out that there’s a picture of her Mom somewhere in the trailer and she needs to find it.

First of all, after sweeping the first part of the trailer for all the story bits there are, you’ll need to get to the second section, which is blocked by a collapsed boiler and a locked door. The only way in is via hatch in the floor, which you can access from underneath the trailer.

To do that, head out of the main door you entered the trailer through and head towards the back of the trailer. Before you get there, look down at the side of the trailer. You’ll see a discolored patch of ground and should be given the option to interact with it. You’ll then be able to crawl underneath the trailer and up into the second part of it. It’s in this part where you’ll find the photo Tess is after.

You’ll find the photo of Opal as a roller-skating waitress in the bathroom in here. It’s pinned up just above the sink, so take a look. You’ll see it where it is in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Annapurna via Twinfinite

You’ll then be able to have a chat with Opal about what it was like working that job and how she looks.

The trophy for finding the photo of Opal as a roller-skating waitress should then pop and you’ll be able to continue looking around the falling-apart trailer.

