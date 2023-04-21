My Hero Academia Chapter 386 Release Date & Spoilers

Image Source: Kohei Horikoshi & Viz Media

The thrilling aftermath of All For One’s merciless onslaught has resulted in a devastating blow to the heroes. While the situation spirals out of control, a familiar figure intercepts the nefarious villain on his way to Shigaraki. Here’s everything we know regarding My Hero Academia chapter 386 and story spoilers for those readers who can’t wait.

*All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.*

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 386 Come Out?

If the normal release schedule is being followed, My Hero Academia chapter 386 would be out this Monday, April 24.

Readers will be able to view the chapter for themselves for free through Viz Media on the day it releases, as well as the Shonen Jump app. Both sites let readers access the three most recent chapters, which means you can jump back to chapter 385 at the moment to catch up.

My Hero Academia Chapter 386 opens up back at the hero’s control center, where Detective Tsukauchi desperately calls out for any nearby heroes to provide backup and intercept All for One. To make matters worse, Dabi is about to explode, which will cause a massive blast of 5km. The blast may potentially affect the Todoroki family and other civilians trying to evacuate the battlefield.

All Might contacts Iida and Shoto to explain the situation to them. He asks them to get to Gunga as fast as possible to save the civilians. Shoto is inspired by All Might’s words and is determined to face Dabi once again. Iida places his mask onto Shoto and carries him on his back, telling his friend to hold tight as they rush to Gunga.

The panel cuts away to All Might, who is standing alone beside his car on a rainy city street. Tsukauchi cries out for All Might to run away since he is Quirkless. The chapter ends with All Might shouting his iconic line, “I AM HERE!” as he prepares to fight All For One.

