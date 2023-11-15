How to Get Lewis Hamilton Skin in Fortnite

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is on his way to Fortnite! If you want to get your hands on this latest celebrity cosmetic outfit then read on to find out when and how to get the Lewis Hamilton skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Lewis Hamilton Outfit in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Lewis Hamilton will come to Fortnite as part of the Icons Series. This rarity type includes influencers, streamers, and other celebrated people who have collaborated with Fortnite. Hamilton will join the likes of Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and Marshmello, among a whole load more famous names.

His arrival was announced on Twitter/X with an exciting video showing Hamilton jumping through a mirror into the Fortnite world and landing on the island wearing a stylish superhero suit. It looks like we will get two styles for the champion driver: one in a fashion suit and the other as a superhero.

There are no limits. Transcend expectations. Break boundaries.



The heroic @LewisHamilton is joining the Fortnite Icon Series ⚡ pic.twitter.com/WdcbCq0H1Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 15, 2023

There is no news of when he will drop in the Item Shop yet, but when he does he will undoubtedly cost 2,000 V Bucks for the skin alone, or 2,400 V Bucks for the bundle. His bundle will include his own Rosco the dog back bling, a hoverboard glider, and a harvesting tool, as well as the skin with at least two different styles. He may come with the new Season update on November 16.

It has been in the news since 2018 that Lewis Hamilton is a huge Fortnite fan, even staying up all night playing when he should have been resting up before a big race!

We will keep you updated as soon as we know when Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop but until then keep your eye out here and on the Fortnite Twitter/X for the latest news! For more Fortnite news, help and tips why not check out more guides below!