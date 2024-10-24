Image Credit: Bethesda
Lee RPG Trello Link (October 2024)

All the info you need.
Want to know what the Lee RPG Trello link is? The updated RPG by LEE://GAMES on Roblox gets even better when you’ve got a huge handful of information to fill you in on the best weapons, traits, and more. This quick and simple guide will show exactly where to find the Trello and what it contains so you can get the edge over your opponents.

Here is the link to the Lee RPG Trello page, taking you directly to the game’s Trello board and all of its helpful contents to access right away. It was last confirmed as working on October 24, 2024.

Categories in the Lee RPG Trello found by clicking on the link including Weapons, Evolved Weapons, and Traits
Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What is On the Lee RPG Trello?

From the left onwards, all of the information provided on the game and the board itself is well-organized and easy to follow, including the Trello’s staff and general info including the Discord and news about upcoming features.

The Trello board for Lee RPG packs tons of stat information about the game’s various mechanics. For example, for each weapon in the titular “Weapons” section, you’ll find both stats for their Damage and Range.

These are all of the categories included in the Lee RPG Trello:

  • Trello
  • General Info
  • Weapons
  • Evolved Weapons
  • Traits
  • Auras
  • Artifact/Relic
  • Chests
  • Items
  • Farming
  • World Magic
  • Lands/Assets
  • NPCs
  • Stats
  • Mobs
  • World Bosses
  • Gamepasses
  • Templates

