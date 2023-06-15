Layers of Fear (2023) Graphics Mode: Performance vs Quality, Which Should You Choose?

Image Source: Bloober Team

Horror fans are eating good with the multitude of remakes and reimaginings dropping right now. One that may’ve snuck up on folks is Bloober Team’s remaster and retooling of its venerable Victorian spook ’em up series. With all its visual and sonic enhancements, you may be wondering what the difference is between the Performance and Quality modes in Layers of Fear (2023). Worry not, as we’ll give you some tips as to which will work best for you. Let’s do it!

All Layers of Fear (2023) Graphics Modes & What They Do

Quality — This mode boasts a native 4K resolution and impressive graphical features like ray tracing and enhanced lighting. However, the frame-rate targets 30fps, though the game does frequently dip below this figure.

— This mode boasts a native 4K resolution and impressive graphical features like ray tracing and enhanced lighting. However, the frame-rate targets 30fps, though the game does frequently dip below this figure. Performance — This mode features a 1440p resolution with a smoother 60fps. The frame-rate occasionally dips below the targeted 60fps.

Changing Graphics Mode in Layers of Fear (2023)

Changing Graphics mode in Layers of Fear (2023) At the game’s menu, select ‘Settings’. Next, toggle over to the ‘Graphics’ tab. From here, go down to the ‘Graphics mode’ option and toggle it to your preferred choice of mode.

Quality vs Performance, Which Should You Choose?

From our experience, we’d highly recommend opting for the Performance mode. This is largely because Layers of Fear (2023) suffers from some frequent frame-rate dips in the Quality mode. Yes, the Quality mode does offer some neat graphical features like ray-tracing and enhanced lighting, but we think this is rendered moot by the poor performance within this mode.

That being said, even in Performance mode, we experienced some frame-rate hiccups here and there, but they were not as egregious as the Quality mode. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, but if we had to pick one, we’d definitely go for the Performance mode over the Quality mode for this one.

And with that, we conclude our guide on what the difference is between the Performance and Quality modes in Layers of Fear (2023). For more, feel free to browse our further coverage down below before you go.

