Is Justin Roiland in High on Knife? Explained

One of 2023’s late surprise hits, High on Life returns with a brand-new DLC known as High on Knife. Questions have risen around this release, though; the original game was the brainchild of Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, who was ousted from all of his projects as a result of domestic violence and abuse allegations. Due to this, questions have arisen as to what role he may (or may not) play in this new DLC. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Justin Roiland is in High on Knife.

Justin Roiland High on Knife Role

To nip this one in the bud as quickly as possible, no, Justin Roiland is not in High on Knife. Any previous characters he played in the base game have been tossed in the trash, and he does not voice any new characters. This may seem a bit odd, given that Roiland voiced one of the original game’s most pivotal characters, but the DLC does explain that right from the jump.

Early on, it’s established that Kenny, the talking gun who accompanies the player in the base game, was “lost” after the events of the first game. With this DLC taking place two years after the original game (and largely being centered around Knifey), it seems that Squanch Games didn’t even want to take all of its time up on explaining Kenny’s absence. His story is over, and thus, he’s gone. Now, in the world of High on Knife, life goes on.

That’s everything you need to know about whether Justin Roiland is in High on Knife. For more High on Life content, maybe you’ll be interested in Twinfinite’s guide on how to use the volleyball.