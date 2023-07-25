Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode Count

How many episodes do we get before another seasonal break?

It’s safe to say the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is a thrill ride of a show. Host to top of the line animation and a grim take on the Shonen formula, it’s sure to keep you glued to your seat until you’ve watched every episode available. You might want to know what the Season 2 episode count is before starting a lengthy marathon though, or how many episodes you’ll get before another break between seasons. Luckily, we’ve got you covered via our guide on how many episodes there are in Jujutsu Kaisen 2.

How Many Episodes Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Have? Answered

As revealed through the official website for the anime and listed by anichart.net, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to have 23 episodes.

Said episodes are available for streaming through Crunchyroll and release with English subtitles every Thursday at 10 a.m. PST and 1 p.m. EST. The English Dubbed episodes, meanwhile, are released every Saturday around 1 p.m. PST and 4 p.m. EST.

These release schedules are subject to change should there be unexpected emergencies, production issues, or other unexpected obstacles. Should these occur, information on the season’s updated release schedule can be found via the official Twitter accounts for Jujutsu Kaisen or Crunchyroll.

What Arcs Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cover?

Over the course of these 23 episodes, Jujutsu Kaisen will cover two specific arcs.

The first is the Gojo’s Past arc. It focuses on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto when they were still students at Jujtusu High, and shows how they each ended up pursuing the goals they have in the modern day.

The second arc is the Shibuya Incident arc, which occurs directly after the events of Season 1. In it, the Jujtusu Sorcerers of Jujutsu High are pitted against Suguru Geto and his allies, and must stop them from enacting a new plan to wipe out humanity and create a world for Curses and Curse Users.

Based on how quickly the material from the Gojo’s Past arc has been adapted, it’s safe to say the majority of the Season 2 episode count will go toward the Shibuya Incident arc. Whether or not it will be completely adapted, though, is still unknown.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about the episode count for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. For even more on the series, we’ve got explainer guides, features, and much more down below.