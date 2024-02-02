Is Vincent Brooks in Persona 3 Reload? Answered

Atlus loves dropping teasers and easter eggs in their games, and the Persona 3 Portable was no different. That said, if you’re wondering if Vincent Brooks is still in Persona 3 Reload, here’s what you need to know.

Is Vincent Brooks Still in Persona 3 Reload?

For folks who played Persona 3 Portable, you may remember seeing a very disheveled Vincent Brooks sitting at the bar in Club Escapade. This served as a teaser for their then-upcoming game Catherine, in which Vincent would play the main character who cheats on his long-term girlfriend.

When you talk to him, Vincent makes mention of dreams where you’re falling. He also pointedly states that his problems have nothing to do with you.

With the release of Persona 3 Reload, however, it seems that Vincent Brooks has been removed from the game entirely. Once you muster enough Courage to enter Escapade, you’ll find that Vincent is nowhere to be found. You can talk to a few other patrons and the bartender, but no Vincent.

I suppose it makes sense, considering that Vincent was really only there to build up hype for Catherine. And now that Catherine is out (and with its own re-release, no less), there’s no need to tease it anymore.

The Persona 2 easter egg is, of course, still present in the Hermit Social Link with Maya and Innocent Sin Online. The laptop in Persona 3 Reload even features a new static image from the Megami Tensei games, which is a nice touch. There may be other teasers and easter eggs to look out for in Reload, but Vincent and Catherine fans may be disappointed.

That's all you need to know about Vincent Brooks in Persona 3 Reload.