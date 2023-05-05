Is There Aim Assist in Overwatch 2? Answered

Overwatch 2 is a great team-based objective shooter, and can be a lot a lot of fun. However, aiming isn’t always the easiest part of the game, especially for those who are on console or use a controller. This has many of these players wondering if aim assist is a feature included in the game, so if you’re one of these curious individuals, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about if there is aim assist in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Aim Assist Explained

Thankfully, all of you console players will be relieved to learn that yes, Overwatch 2 does have aim assist on all console platforms, making it easier to aim against the enemy and secure kills on controller. However, if they would like to turn this off, they can simply go to Options, navigate to the Controls sections, expand the Advanced tab, and turn them off from there.

Players can also change other suitable settings in this section of Options to make their aim and tracking experience easier, such as setting themselves up with custom crosshairs. If you’re stuck trying to find some that work the best for you, we have a list of some of the best crosshair setups created and inspired by high-levelled players.

While aim assist is available on all console platforms that Overwatch 2 is available across, it is not included as a part of the PC version. Even if you’re playing Overwatch 2 on PC using a controller, aim assist will not be an available function, so perhaps learning how to play with mouse and keyboard will give you a better chance at going up against those high accuracy PC players.

That’s everything you need to know about if there is aim assist in Overwatch 2. For more helpful lists, news, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content. We have a range of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

