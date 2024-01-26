Is Tekken 8 Crossplay? Answered

It’s safe to say Tekken 8 is a game meant to be played via online multiplayer, but you might be unclear on whether or not it supports crossplay. Luckily, we’re here to help you get things straight with a detailed guide on that very subject.

Does Tekken 8 Have Cross Platform Play Support? Answered

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Twinfinite

We’re happy to report that Tekken 8 does indeed have crossplay and cross platform support. Not only that, but it makes it clear that it can do so the second you start up the game.

Shortly after you begin the game, you’ll have to go verify a few settings. One of these is whether or not you want to have Cross-Platform Play on or off. Selecting the On option means you can fight against players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Having it off, meanwhile, means you won’t be able to fight anyone that isn’t on the same platform you’re playing on.

Should You Turn Cross Platform Play on? Explained

It’s a nice feature to see up front, and the fact that it’s been made so easy to turn on and off as your situation requires is a huge plus.

While it’s generally best to have cross platform play on in order to enlarge the potential pool of people you can play with, there are times when it may be better to keep it off to prevent match interruptions, known glitches, and so forth. In the case of Tekken 8, you can hop into the Options menu from the main menu, scroll down to the Cross-Platform Play setting, and turn it to Off.

This is only in the case of known technical issues with crossplay for Tekken 8 though. At all other times, it’s best to keep the mode active so that you can play with people throughout the community regardless of which console they own.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Tekken 8 has crossplay. For more on the game, check out our guides on topics like how to block or how many chapters there are in the story mode.