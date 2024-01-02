Is Sea of Thieves Down? How to Check Server Status

The truth of online games is that they eventually have problems. For the most part, these are minor hiccups, but it is still best to know when things are truly bad. Bigger games are good about having official sources to find information, but they aren’t always easy to find. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re trying to check the server status for Sea of Thieves.

Is Sea of Thieves Down?

As of 6:00 PM ET on Jan. 2, Sea of Thieves has been having trouble just about all day. It is unclear if it is fully down, as the Status Page shows that everything is up and running. Problems were first acknowledged on the Status Page, namely that there had been an “increase in beard errors.” This means if you’ve seen the Alabasterbeard error today, something was going wrong on the game’s side.

A following update came later but said: “Searching the seas may take a little longer than usual, but hold fast, and you’ll still be able to set sail!” The lack of a timestamp makes it unclear when either entry was made, however. Downdetector reports are spiking, but not really going above the high 20s, so any remaining problems might not be all that widespread.

If anything further crops up or the devs at Rare make another note on the Status Page, we will update this guide.

How to Check Sea of Thieves Server Status

As Sea of Thieves is a first-party Xbox title, it has a bit more infrastructure than similar games. This is mostly shown in the fact that it has a well-managed Status Page that gives timely and useful updates when the waters get rough. The only downside to this page is that there aren’t timestamps on the entries, so it’s hard to know whether something is wrong currently or was wrong earlier.

To offset some of that, it can’t hurt to cross reference with Downdetector. As this relies entirely on user reports, it can serve as a good way to know what’s going on right now or to check if things were worse hours ago.

Obviously, the official Sea of Thieves Info & Support Twitter Account is always a good place to check. It gives more information than just the status page and seems to be very timely when reporting problems.

All of the above resources should be everything you need to check the server status for Sea of Thieves. For more of our coverage and guides on the game for you to check out when it is sailing smoothly, check out our links below.