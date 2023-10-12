Is Lords of the Fallen Coming to Game Pass? Answered

Developed by Hexworks and published by CI Games, 2023’s Lords of the Fallen reboot may prove to be a bit of a sleeper hit. While it ploughs a familiar furrow, it does bring some smart ideas to the Soulslike table. But is Lords of the Fallen coming to Xbox Game Pass? Well, for those who’re curious, we’ll clue you in down below.

Will Lords of the Fallen Be on Game Pass?

Image Source: Hexworks

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, Lords of the Fallen will not be coming to Game Pass on day one and won’t be arriving on the service for the foreseeable future.

So far, there has been no official word about a Game Pass launch from either Microsoft, CI Games, or Hexworks, so we infer that the action-RPG will solely be a premium release that you can purchase for $59.99 or your regional equivalent.

Usually, either Microsoft or the game’s publisher officially confirms a Game Pass launch via their social channels. Right now, however, there has been no confirmation of a Game Pass release for Lords of the Fallen.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the Soulslike experience may arrive on the platform in the distant future. But for now, it appears that it won’t be arriving on Microsoft’s subscription service.

If we hear word of a Game Pass release for Lords of the Fallen, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you in the loop.

In our official review, yours truly was very enamoured with the game, ultimately awarding it a 4/5 and concluding:

Sure, it may feel like the shadow of a much hotter and brighter bonfire, but the embers of something truly special burn here.

And that concludes our guide on whether Lords of the Fallen will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. For more, head on down to our related coverage below for more tips, tricks, and guides.