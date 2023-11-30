Is Kugisaki Nobara Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)? Answered (Spoilers)

We're here to break down whether or not Kugisaki Nobara dies in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is chock full of death, but keeping track of who’s gone for good is harder than you’d think. One such character is Kugisaki Nobara, and if you’re like most manga readers, you’re probably wondering: Is Kugisaki Nobara dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Well, after doing some research, we’ve got some answers for you.

*Warning: Spoilers Ahead*

Does Kugisaki Nobara Die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

As it stands, Nobara Kugisaki did die in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Shinjuku arc. She was killed by the curse Mahito while fighting him alongside Itadori Yuji.

Though they put up a good fight and her cursed technique was perfectly suited to injuring Mahito, he was able to make contact with her and cause the left side of her head to explode. Multiple panels showed her to be dead as well, with some even showing her eye blown out and a sizable hole taking its place.

Because Itadori still hadn’t gained control of Sukuna’s powers and wasn’t able to use reverse cursed energy to save her immediately, there was no way to prevent her fate either.

Can Kugisaki Nobara Be Brought Back to Life?

It’s also rather likely that Kugisaki Nobara is permanently dead in Jujutsu Kaisen.

While Todo Aoi’s kouhai, Arata Nitta, used his cursed energy technique to keep her body and its injuries in a frozen state after they arrived to help Itadori, she still hasn’t appeared again in any of the subsequent arcs of the manga. Likewise, Yuji admitted to having a negative attitude toward Hana Kurusu when she started working with them during the Culling Game because he felt like she was replacing Nobara.

And yet, despite these context clues, she still hasn’t been confirmed to be permanently alive or dead. She’s rarely been brought up in conversation outside of Yuji mentioning her, and every other character seems to be intent on avoiding any mention of her name.

If or when her exact status will be revealed, though, is anyone’s guess. Author Gege Akutami could reveal it before the series concludes; or, he may have already confirmed it with Yuji’s comment, and that won’t become clear until the series ends with her never returning.

We’ll be keeping up with the manga and will update this article accordingly once the information presents itself.

Hopefully this clears up whether or not Kugisaki Nobara is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other anime content covering topics like who the best anime senpais are, some of anime’s best senseis, and the best anime villains of all time.