Is Darkest Dungeon 2 Coming to Consoles? Answered
Darkness comes for us all.
The second installment in the Darkest Dungeon series is just as punishing as the original, and fans can’t get enough of it. The new roguelike design, and its deceptively deep tun-based combat, have enthralled PC players ever since its release. You might not have a PC to play it on though, and as a result, you’ve been left asking: Is Darkest Dungeon 2 coming to consoles?
Darkest Dungeon 2 Console Release Date
On this front, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Darkest Dungeon 2 doesn’t currently have a release date for consoles.
The game’s developer Red Hook Studios hasn’t made any firm statements on when their title might make its way to other platforms. This is likely due to the fact that they’ve put most all of their time and effort into polishing the game up to its 1.0 version on PC, and didn’t have the resources to develop ports for other systems at the same time.
The good news, though, is that this is likely to change. The original Darkest Dungeon saw ports for most every other platform, and all of them only served to bolster its lifetime sales.
Given this fact, we’re guessing Darkest Dungeon 2 will arrive on other platforms sometime within the next two years. At the earliest, we might hear about some potential ports by the end of 2023. In the meantime, we’ve compiled a few of the most likely platforms it could launch on down below along with any release information they have.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Switch Release Date
Arguably the console fans are most eager to see a port on, the Nintendo Switch is well known for seeing Indie releases and already has a port for the original Darkest Dungeon. The sequel might be a little demanding for its hardware, but it’s a safe bet that Red Hook won’t pass on the opportunity to reach a huge section of their player base through the platform.
Unfortunately, there is still not a confirmed port or release date.
Darkest Dungeon 2 PS5 Release Date
As the current Sony console, the PlayStation 5 is almost a assuredly going to receive a port of Darkest Dungeon 2. Its modern hardware would be able to run the game with ease, and its touchpad could serve to fill in for inputs not provided by a standard controller.
At the time of this article’s writing, there is no confirmed port or release date for a PS5 version of Darkest Dungeon 2.
Darkest Dungeon 2 PS4 Release Date
Though it might not be the most modern Sony console on the market, the PlayStation 4 has a much larger established base of owners. This, alongside the fact that its well known how to work with its hardware, could mean that Red Hook would see value in making a port for the older platform.
At the moment though, there isn’t a confirmed release date for a PS4 port of Darkest Dungeon 2.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Xbox Series X|S Release Date
The Microsoft side of the console market is still just as viable as Nintendo or Sony’s offerings. In particular, the Xbox Series X|S would be plenty powerful and capable of running Red Hook’s Roguelike with ease. As is the case with the other platforms on this list though, there is still no confirmed release date for a port at this time.
Darkest Dungeon 2 Xbox One Release Date
Similar to the PS4, the Xbox One has a built-in user base. This is in addition to the fact that Red Hook has already designed a title for it, and should know how to utilize its tech to great effect. Currently, there is no release date that has been announced for a port on the console.
Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming to consoles anytime soon. Be sure to check back here for updates, and feel free to peruse our other articles related to the game down below.
