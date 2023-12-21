Is Brawlhalla Down? How to Check Server Status

All the help you need to get back in the fight.

While free-to-play games tend to be rather stable, that’s never a guarantee. Things go wrong sometimes, but it’s important to diagnose whether the problem is with you or the game. For that reason, this guide can be used as an easy resource to check the status of Brawlhalla if you are experiencing problems.

Is Brawlhalla Down?

As of 10:00 AM ET on Dec. 21 2023, Brawlhalla is down due to server maintenance. This is entirely planned and is how the devs are implementing Patch 8.03. This is also the patch that introduces the new character, Seven, into the roster. This patch comes not long after the big SpongeBob SquarePants crossover that kicked off earlier this month.

Seven has informed us that she's now ready for patch 8.03. She has scheduled some brief server downtime for 10 AM ET.



We're pretty excited, are y'all excited? — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) December 21, 2023

So far, the developers haven’t made a further update on when maintenance is expected to end, but it should certainly be within the next couple of hours, if not sooner.

Check Brawlhalla Server Status

Your first place the check should be the Brawlhalla status page that publisher Ubisoft operates. This is a good resource that gives you one handy spot to see how the game is running on every platform. While this should be your first stop, there are a couple of other places to go for more information.

The first of these is obviously the official Brawlhalla Twitter account. Though this is a good way to be updated on things like server maintenance and game news, it does rely on the developers being quick to report problems.

Your second spot for checking is the Downdetector page for Brawlhalla. This site is great because it covers any weakness in using the Twitter account. Downdetector runs entirely on player reports. It’s an excellent early warning sign to let you know if trouble is brewing.

This should tell everything you need to know about the status of Brawlhalla so that you can get back to the game sooner. If you come across an issue we haven’t covered yet, please let us know in the comments.