Hunt Showdown Server Status – When 1896 Update Releases

No one likes server maintenance, especially because that most often means you won’t be able to log in and play your favorite game. But in this case, the wait might be worth it, so let’s find out all about the Hunt Showdown server status and when the 1896 update releases. These might be dates worth watching out for!

Recommended Videos

What Is the Hunt Showdown Server Status?

At the time of writing, the Hunt Showdown servers are currently down for maintenance as the 1896 update arrives.

In order to check the server status of Hunt Showdown, your first stop should be the game’s social media accounts. Start from the X account of Hunt Showdown, which will give you updated news on whether there is currently ongoing maintenance or any kind of technical issues with the servers.

Otherwise, you can also check Down Detector, in case you are not sure that the issues might be on your side or on the servers’ side. But of course, that website won’t tell you if there is any ongoing maintenance or just a temporary technical problem that might be fixed in a matter of minutes.

Image source: Crytek

The next-gen Hunt Showdown 1896 update will go live on August 15 at 7 PM CEST. Of course, that time might change by a few hours because this is a big next-gen update for the game that brings a whole lot of new features, skins, and game mechanics. Don’t be surprised if the update takes a few hours longer than expected.

You should also expect a big download to come your way, basically a new install. Don’t worry, as all your achievements and progress will carry over. Among other things, the 1896 update also brings a new map, Mammon’s Gulch, plus big changes to the overall UI and feel. This also means that Hunt Showdown won’t be playable anymore on Xbox One and PS4, as this update brings the game over to current-gen consoles only.

That’s all we have for you on the Hunt Showdown 1896 update. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to use medkit and its cross-platform capabilities.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy