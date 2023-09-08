How to Unlock All Animals in Fae Farm (& What Resources They Give You)

No farming sim is complete without the opportunity to tame and nurture a whole load of furry friends. Looking after virtual animals is a lot easier than caring for real ones, and certainly less messy so it’s easy to see what makes it so popular. Now that you’ve landed your own farm on the island of Azoria, here’s how to find every animal in Fae Farm, along with all the resources they give you.

Every Animal You Can Keep in Fae Farm

There are 6 different animals you can unlock in Fae Farm. Each one can be purchased from a different resident on the island, and that person will also unlock the enclosure where the animal is kept on your farm.

The coop is unlocked at the start of the game, while the barn and fae pen are unlocked after you beat the first and second dungeons respectively.

You’ll need to take care of your animals daily by petting and feeding them if you want them to produce resources. Don’t worry if you forget though, there are no negative consequences for ignoring your animals — they just won’t give you resources on those days.

Here’s each animal you can take care of, and everything you need to know about raising them:

Chickoo

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Earline

Earline Cost of each animal: 200 gold florins

200 gold florins Where to register it: Coop

Coop What it eats: Plant Fibers

Plant Fibers What resource it gives you: Egg

Cottontail

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Earline

Earline Cost of each animal: 200 gold florins

200 gold florins Where to register it: Coop

Coop What it eats: Plant Fibers

Plant Fibers What resource it gives you: Raw Cotton

Lunen

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Reyglor

Reyglor Cost of each animal: 400 gold florins

400 gold florins Where to register it: Fae Pen

Fae Pen What it eats: Clover Feed

Clover Feed What resource it gives you: Silk Threads

Mamoo

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Jeremiah

Jeremiah Cost of each animal: 300 gold florins

300 gold florins Where to register it: Barn

Barn What it eats: Fodder

Fodder What resource it gives you: Milk

Spriggan

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Reyglor

Reyglor Cost of each animal: 400 gold florins

400 gold florins Where to register it: Fae Pen

Fae Pen What it eats: Clover Feed

Clover Feed What resource it gives you: Spriggan Leaf

Woolyhorns

Image Source: Phoenix Labs via Twinfinite

Who sells them: Jeremiah

Jeremiah Cost of each animal: 300 gold florins

300 gold florins Where to register it: Barn

Barn What it eats: Fodder

Fodder What resource it gives you: Raw Wool

That’s the complete list of animals you can unlock in Fae Farm, as well as what resource each animal gives you. If you need more advice on keeping your farm in order, take a look at more of our guides down below.