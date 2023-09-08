How to Unlock All Animals in Fae Farm (& What Resources They Give You)

No farming sim is complete without the opportunity to tame and nurture a whole load of furry friends. Looking after virtual animals is a lot easier than caring for real ones, and certainly less messy so it’s easy to see what makes it so popular. Now that you’ve landed your own farm on the island of Azoria, here’s how to find every animal in Fae Farm, along with all the resources they give you.
Every Animal You Can Keep in Fae Farm
There are 6 different animals you can unlock in Fae Farm. Each one can be purchased from a different resident on the island, and that person will also unlock the enclosure where the animal is kept on your farm.
The coop is unlocked at the start of the game, while the barn and fae pen are unlocked after you beat the first and second dungeons respectively.
You’ll need to take care of your animals daily by petting and feeding them if you want them to produce resources. Don’t worry if you forget though, there are no negative consequences for ignoring your animals — they just won’t give you resources on those days.
Here’s each animal you can take care of, and everything you need to know about raising them:
Chickoo
- Who sells them: Earline
- Cost of each animal: 200 gold florins
- Where to register it: Coop
- What it eats: Plant Fibers
- What resource it gives you: Egg
Cottontail
- Who sells them: Earline
- Cost of each animal: 200 gold florins
- Where to register it: Coop
- What it eats: Plant Fibers
- What resource it gives you: Raw Cotton
Lunen
- Who sells them: Reyglor
- Cost of each animal: 400 gold florins
- Where to register it: Fae Pen
- What it eats: Clover Feed
- What resource it gives you: Silk Threads
Mamoo
- Who sells them: Jeremiah
- Cost of each animal: 300 gold florins
- Where to register it: Barn
- What it eats: Fodder
- What resource it gives you: Milk
Spriggan
- Who sells them: Reyglor
- Cost of each animal: 400 gold florins
- Where to register it: Fae Pen
- What it eats: Clover Feed
- What resource it gives you: Spriggan Leaf
Woolyhorns
- Who sells them: Jeremiah
- Cost of each animal: 300 gold florins
- Where to register it: Barn
- What it eats: Fodder
- What resource it gives you: Raw Wool
That’s the complete list of animals you can unlock in Fae Farm, as well as what resource each animal gives you. If you need more advice on keeping your farm in order, take a look at more of our guides down below.