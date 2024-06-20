How to Turn on Recent Items Tab in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

It can be a huge hassle to dig through your inventory to find a newly acquired item in Elden Ring, and Shadow of the Erdtree is no different. Fortunately, there is a way to turn on a Recent Items Tab that makes things way easier, and we’re here to help you activate this lifesaving mechanic.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Recent Items Tab: How to Turn on and What it Does

Image Credit: Bandai Namco and FromSoftware via Iron Pineapple on X/Twitter

While you might assume the option to turn on the Recent Items tab is in the Inventory menu, it’s actually in the Display settings.

As pointed out by Iron Pineapple on X/Twitter and laid out in the version 1.12 patch notes for the game, you need to open up the Systems tab from the main menu and then move over to the Sound and Display tab. From there, you can choose to display the Recent Items Tab.

Once this is done, a new icon will display in your Inventory screen. Select it, and you can view any of your most recently acquired items.

What Do Items With an Exclamation Mark Do?

In addition to this handy new feature, the 1.12 update for Elden Ring also marks newly acquired items with an exclamation point.

This mark is applied to items until you examine them in your inventory. As such, it’s much harder to miss items you may have just picked up, or that you picked up a while ago but never examined.

Keep these handy new features in mind, and there’s no doubt you’ll be able to make full use of all the curiosities you stumble across during your time in the game’s sizable expansion.

Now that you know how to turn on the recent Items tab in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you’re ready to tackle some of the game’s other obtuse mechanics. To that end, we highly recommend you check out our Elden Ring Build Calculator to ensure you’re taking on the DLC’s bosses with the best possible character.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy