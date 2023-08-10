How to Preload Genshin Impact 4.0 Update & Release Time, Explained

Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update promises to be a major one for the player base of HoYoverse’s action RPG. Naturally, fans want to get ahead of the update and ensure they can drop in and enjoy as soon as possible. Here’s how to preload Genshin Impact’s 4.0 update, and when it’ll release.

It’s a little more complex than it might be as to when exactly the Genshin Impact 4.0 update drops. The short answer is that it’s on August 15 or August 16, depending on your location in the world. The table below breaks it down based on locations and time zones.

Location / Time Zone Date & Time US West Coast (PDT) 15 August 8pm US Central (CDT) 15 August 10pm US East Coast (EDT) 15 August 11pm UK (BST) 16 August 4am Western Europe (CEST) 16 August 5am Japan (JST) 16 August 12pm Eastern Australia (AEST) 16 August 1pm

There is the possibility of the servers being available slightly ahead of these times, but that naturally depends on things going as planned and how fast HoYoverse can make the necessary changes.

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

We expect the update to be pretty hefty (around 7GB for PC players and 1.5GB for mobile players).

Neither will be able to enjoy the new content until it’s fully downloaded and installed on their devices – which is why update preloads are fairly common and HoYoverse will once again let players install the update ahead of time.

How To Preload Genshin Impact 4.0

Specifically, pre-installing for Genshin Impact 4.0 is set to be available on August 13, a couple of days or so ahead of its actual release. There are different ways to preload it once it’s available, depending on whether you play on PC, mobile or PlayStation.

PC

Open your Genshin Impact launcher, ensuring the game is fully updated. Navigate to the ‘Game Pre-Installation’ Option, to the left of the ‘Launch’ button. Click ‘Get Now’. Allow the download to occur.

Mobile

There are two ways to preload the update on mobile. The first is via the Paimon menu, from which you do the following:

From the Paimon Menu, go to ‘Settings’. Click ‘Other’. Select ‘Pre-Install Resource Package’. Allow the download to occur.

The second is from the login screen, which may be easier for most mobile players:

Locate the ‘Pre-Install Resource Package’ on the login screen. It should be in the bottom left. Allow the download to occur.

Remember that the update needs to be fully installed for you to play it, so it’s worth checking from Sunday August 13 to see if you get it sorted well in advance of the update’s release.

PlayStation

On PlayStation, players with auto-updates will find their game has done the pre-install as soon as it becomes available. It’ll show under ‘Downloads/Uploads’, even when it’s ready to be installed – it’ll just display with the time and date the content unlocks.

To manually check and download the update, players can do the following:

Navigate to ‘Home’ dashboard and ‘Games’. Press Options on the Genshin Impact application. Select ‘Check for Update’. Allow the download to occur.

That’s everything about preloading the Genshin Impact 4.0 update, as well as when it launches. Be sure to check out the game’s social channels for all the latest, and have a look at the related content below in the meantime!