Boosteroid Cloud Gaming is a service that allows you to play your PC games on outdated, low-end hardware or portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets through remote gaming. Countless titles work well with Boosteroid, and luckily for fans of Overwatch 2, this title is included in the mix. If you want to jump in and start battling it out on control points or escorting the payload from any device, we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play Overwatch 2 with Boosteroid Cloud Gaming.

How to Play Overwatch 2 Through Boosteroid Cloud Gaming, Explained

Before diving into Overwatch, you’ll need to ensure you’ve already got Boosteroid set up for yourself. To do so, you can head on over to the official Boosteroid website to sign up with an account, subscribe to the service through your choice of plans, and follow the instructions to download the specific apps required, depending on what devices you’d like to play games on.

Now that you’re set-up, go ahead and launch Boosteroid and select which game you’d like to play from their list of implemented options, and hit the PLAY button.

Then you just log into your game account through the app, depending on your desired game’s platform. In this case, the platform will be Battle.net for Overwatch 2. Once this is completed, your game should launch without any problems.

Does Overwatch 2 Run Well on Boosteroid Cloud Gaming? Explained

As demonstrated by the Youtube channel Cloud Gaming Battle, Overwatch 2 runs rather flawlessly through Boosteroid Cloud Gaming, with many followers and gamers taking to the comments section to share their own positive experiences of playing through Boosteroid.

However, depending on your location and the stability of the Boosteroid servers, you may experience some latency issues or slight lag here and there. But for the most part, the game itself runs just fine, with examples of it running between 60-180 FPS, which matches and even excels some of the platforms the game is available on, such as Nintendo Switch.

If you’ve got an itch to play Overwatch and no other way to get into the game, Boosteroid may be a suitable answer to your problem. You’ll be able to easily participate in the game and get enjoyment out of the matches without too many hurdles. Of course, you may be limited on some devices when it comes to controls if you don’t have a compatible controller or mouse and keyboard.

That’s everything you need to know about how to play Overwatch 2 with Boosteroid Cloud Gaming. For more helpful lists, news, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics to help you get the best out of the game, such as the most powerful Tank characters in Season 4.

