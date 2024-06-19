How to Play Habbo Hotel Origins

Habbo Hotel is back after a long wait! If you were on the internet in the early 2000s you will probably know about Habbo Hotel. It was brought to an end around 2010 but now it is back and better than ever. Habbo Origins is a dedicated world for over 18s only to ensure the safety or kids and the privacy of adults. If you want to join in the fun, find out how to play Habbo Origins right here!

How to Get Started in Habbo Hotel Origins

You can hang out with friends at Habbo Hotel and even make new ones. Adopt a Pet to follow you around and to help scare off intruders! You can even decorate your guest room as you like with a range of Furni items. Check the Furni Guide in-game for more information. There will be activities to partake in and competitions to join too!

Image Source: Habbo via Twinfinite

Start by visiting Habbo.com; Register using your email and a unique password; Remember: you must be over 13 to register on the Habbo site! Open your email to activate your account; Go to Habbo.com to log in; Revisit your email for the unique code; Type the code in the box and enter!

Once you have set up an account and logged in successfully for the first time you should have no problems! If you are having issues logging in or setting up an account, visit Habbo Hotels Zendesk for help. You can disover any known issues at the Habbo Hotel community page. If you come across any issues or bugs you can let the team know at their X page @Habbo.

