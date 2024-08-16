How to Play Fall Guys on Mobile & All Rewards

The little bouncing beans are coming to mobile so you can play Fall Guys wherever you are! Players can also reap some bonus rewards for Fortnite if they download and play Fall Guys now. Let’s check out what rewards are up for grabs and how to play Fall Guys Mobile.

How to Download and Play Fall Guys on Mobile

Fall Guys is available to download and play worldwide on Android and on IOS in Europe from August 16, 2024. The app releases at 7am ET on both the App Store and Google Play, depending on your location.

To download the app and find out more information, just scan the QR code shown below. From there you will be taken to the Fall Guys Mobile site and find everything you need. Remember: the app won’t be available until the launch time at 7 AM ET/12 PM UTC.

Download the Fall Guys mobile app on Android (worldwide) and iOS (European Union) and complete 5 Levels to unlock rewards in Fall Guys and Fortnite!nnScan the QR code for more information.



All Fall Guys and Fortnite Rewards

Great news for Fortnite players too, as there are rewards for both games when you start playing Fall Guys Mobile! To qualify for your Fortnite and Fall Guys-themed rewards, all you have to do is play Fall Guys on mobile and complete five levels successfully.

Fall Guys recently arrived in Fortnite so these bonus rewards may not come as much of a surprise. There are loads of XP-crammed Fall Guys levels to play in Fortnite with all your favorite Fortnite skins in tiny bean form!

Image Source: Square Enix

Once you have played through five levels, you will receive the Fall Guys Holobean costume and the Fortnite Yeetus Hammer Pickaxe automatically. These rewards will be available from launch on August 16, all the way through to September 2, 2024.

So, jump into Fall Guys today and grab your rewards! If you are finding issues with launching the game find how to check the server status here. For more Fall Guys fun why not see which Fall Guys outfits we love the most!

